Bruce Clay

Guest Writer
Founder, Bruce Clay Inc

About Bruce Clay

Bruce Clay, an internet and digital marketing guru, is better known as a founding-father of search engine optimization, and one of the first people to popularize the term. In 1996, he started Bruce Clay Inc, an internet marketing solutions company from his house; today the company has offices in the US, Europe, Japan, West Asia and India. In 2013, Clay received the Lifetime Achievement Award of Excellence in Vision, Execution, and Market Influence in the Practice of Search Marketing. 