Bryan Ansley is a serial entrepreneur and currently the co-founder and CEO of FNB Merchants, a holding company, that owns First Payment Services and Secure Identity Systems. Ansley is considered an expert in identity fraud protection and recovery and in the field of payments innovation. He enjoys spending time with his seven children and two grandchildren along with adventure travel in his spare time.
