Bryan DeHaven

Bryan DeHaven

Guest Writer
Managing Director of Chiefton Supply Co.
Bryan DeHaven is the original designer of Chiefton Supply Company and he helped conceptualize and launch the brand in 2015. DeHaven's branding, design work and merchandising is extensive in the cannabis industry.He holds a bachelor’s degree from the Art Institute of Colorado.

3 Trade-Show Tips for Meeting the Right People and Make a Memorable Impression
3 Trade-Show Tips for Meeting the Right People and Make a Memorable Impression

Trade shows are a rare opportunity to gather with everybody you need to meet.
The One Cannabis Investment You Can't Afford to Miss
The One Cannabis Investment You Can't Afford to Miss

Hemp is marijuana's less-trippy cousin. And it's poised to be a massive business.
