Bryan Miles

Bryan Miles

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder of BELAY Solutions

About Bryan Miles

Bryan Miles is CEO and co-founder of BELAY. Miles (alongside his wife and co-founder, Shannon) leads a U.S.-based virtual solutions company that has over 550 people on payroll, all working from home, virtually. Prior to starting BELAY, Miles worked for companies in the tech and construction industries. Miles obtained his B.A. in business from Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Mount Vernon.