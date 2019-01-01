About Bryant Chou
Bryant Chou is the CTO and co-founder of Webflow, a software company that gives designers and developers the power to design, build and launch responsive websites visually, while writing clean, semantic code for them.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.