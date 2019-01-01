An enthusiastic, vibrant and multifaceted professional, C.G. Sathish, is the Director of Bengaluru Zone at Casagrand Builder Private Limited. He has more than 16 years of experience in the domains of Audit, CRM, Sales and Marketing. He has been a part of Casagrand from 2012 and has played a crucial role in shaping the organization's growth.

Earlier, he has spearheaded the sales for the company handling projects across Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru and ensured an average of 45% incremental growth YOY of topline (over the past 6 years).

He strengthened the company's expansion model, by setting up a sales office in Dubai, through which 10% of the entire topline business was generated. C.G. Sathish is heading the company's Bengaluru business since August 2017.

Within a short span of time, the region has witnessed increased topline by 60%. Since then, he has been successfully supervising the strategic & business aspects of the company by creating a vision in line with the management's expectations, accelerating acquisition & saving costs. Under his leadership, the region is expected to set a strong footprint in the Bengaluru market by achieving newer milestones YOY.

