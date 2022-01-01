C. Michael White

News and Trends

Latest trials confirm the benefits of MDMA – the drug in ecstasy – for treating PTSD

Some psychedelic drugs – paired with therapy – hold great potential for helping sufferers of PTSD, depression and other mental health disorders.

News and Trends

The FDA's lax oversight of research in developing countries can do harm to vulnerable participants

Regulatory loopholes for research conducted off US soil allow for questionable trials and misleading data to slip under the FDA’s radar.

News and Trends

Why prescription drugs can work differently for different people

The same dose of a drug can have varying degrees of effectiveness and safety depending on how well the liver can metabolize it.

