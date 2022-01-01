Signing out of account, Standby...
C. Michael White
Latest
Latest trials confirm the benefits of MDMA – the drug in ecstasy – for treating PTSD
Some psychedelic drugs – paired with therapy – hold great potential for helping sufferers of PTSD, depression and other mental health disorders.
The FDA's lax oversight of research in developing countries can do harm to vulnerable participants
Regulatory loopholes for research conducted off US soil allow for questionable trials and misleading data to slip under the FDA’s radar.
Why prescription drugs can work differently for different people
The same dose of a drug can have varying degrees of effectiveness and safety depending on how well the liver can metabolize it.