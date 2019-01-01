Caleb Barlow is the vice president of IBM Security. With his global experience in product management, software development and service, Barlow has led multiple software product portfolios including application, data, mobile and critical infrastructure security and has consulted on more than a dozen acquisition pursuits. Most recently, he led IBM’s acquisition of Trusteer, and was a key strategist behind the recent acquisition of Fiberlink.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.