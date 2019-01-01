My Queue

Cameron Benson

Cameron Benson

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Coach & Marketing Consultant

About Cameron Benson

Cameron Benson is a serial entrepreneur, marketing consultant, coach and speaker. At the age of 23, Benson started his first company, Net Profits, and is the co-founder of Passive Profit Group, which is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and small businesses grow. To date, he has consulted with hundreds of businesses across the U.S. and coached more than 10,000 entrepreneurs.