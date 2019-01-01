My Queue

Cameron Beveridge

Regional Director: Southern Africa at SAP Africa

About Cameron Beveridge

Cameron Beveridge is the Regional Director for SAP Southern Africa. A seasoned professional with a 25-year pedigree in technology, he previously led SAP Africa’s largest business units, the SAP cloud business and related solutions including Human Capital Management (SuccessFactors), SAP Hybris, SAP Ariba, SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, SAP S/4HANA Cloud Platform and SAP Concur. Prior to joining SAP, Cameron worked in outsourcing, consulting, and sales. He is an engineer by profession and holds an MBA from Bond University in Australia.