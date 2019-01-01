My Queue

Caren Merrick

Caren Merrick

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Pocket Mentor

About Caren Merrick

Caren Merrick is the Founder & CEO of Pocket Mentor, a mobile app and multi-media company providing leaders with daily advice, tools, and action plans to grow themselves, their teams, and their businesses. For tips on how to communicate for greater success, download Caren’s free guide, 7 Secrets To Highly Effective Communications. Previously, Caren was the Co-Founder and EVP of the enterprise software company webMethods, which grew from a basement start-up to a global Nasdaq company with $200 million in annual revenue and 1,100 employees worldwide. Caren serves on several private equity, financial services, and nonprofit boards and is an author and speaker.  