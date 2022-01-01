Signing out of account, Standby...
Carl Lukach
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Financial Officer
Carl Lukach has more than 17 years of diverse financial-leadership experience, having served as VP finance at Equinox, and has worked at Abercrombie and Fitch and Credit Suisse. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and psychology from Georgetown University.
How to Implement Inclusion and Diversity at Your Organization
There are various ways your organization can kickstart its commitment to prioritize people for the long term.
Cómo implementar la inclusión y la diversidad en su organización
Hay varias formas en que su organización puede impulsar su compromiso de priorizar a las personas a largo plazo.