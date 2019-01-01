About Carl Rodrigues
Carl Rodrigues is originally from Pakistan and now resides in the Toronto area. He is the president and CEO of SOTI, Inc., a provider of mobile and IoT management solutions that began as a one-man operation in his basement.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.