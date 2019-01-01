Carlos Domingo is currently Senior Executive Officer for New Business and Innovation at du (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company) in Dubai, UAE. Besides being a business angel in many startups, and the author of a book about innovation entitled "El Viaje De La Innovación," his career includes stints as Senior Executive Officer for Business and Data Intelligence at Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), President and CEO of Telefónica I+D and Director of Product Development and Innovation at Telefónica Digital.