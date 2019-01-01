About Carlos Gil

Carlos Gil is a first-generation Latino marketing executive, international keynote speaker and award-winning Snapchat storyteller with over a decade of experience leading social media strategy for global brands including LinkedIn, Winn-Dixie, Save-A-Lot and BMC Software. Gil’s work has been featured by CNNMoney, Harvard Business Review, Mashable and Social Media Examiner in addition to dozens of trade publications. Presently, Gil is the CEO and founder of Gil Media Co., a full-service marketing firm based in Los Angeles, which works with Fortune 500 clients including DocuSign, Western Union and Keller Williams.