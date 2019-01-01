Carly Carson and Katie Friedman

Carly Carson is a social account supervisor, who helps consumer brands leverage paid social media to drive brand awareness, audience engagement and sales. She has delivered successful results for Beats by Dre, Cole Haan, and other leaders in the retail industry, and has shared her expertise at events like Digiday.

Katy Friedman is a digital marketer with particular expertise in retail and travel who has led global initiatives for major brands such as Beats by Dre. Previously, she was an analyst at the Denver Post and the Washington Post.