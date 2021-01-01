Signing out of account, Standby...
Carolina Muñoz
Propuesta de valor: qué es y cómo elaborarla
Aspectos como nuevos competidores, temas culturales y tendencias del mercado pueden derrumbar el valor agregado de tu producto o servicio.
Value proposition: what it is and how to elaborate it
Aspects such as new competitors, cultural issues and market trends can destroy the added value of your product or service.
7 personal lessons that the mistakes made during my journey as an entrepreneur left me
It is more valuable to learn from the mistakes made than from the successes achieved.