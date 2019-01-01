My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Carolyn Parker

Carolyn Parker

Guest Writer
Director, the Master of Arts in Teaching Program, School of Education, American University.

About Carolyn Parker

Carolyn Parker, Ph.D., is director of the Master of Arts in Teaching Program in the School of Education at American University. Parker earned her bachelor's degree in biology from Binghamton University. She began her career as a science educator as a Peace Corps volunteer in Guatemala. Upon her return to the United States, she earned an M.A. in science teaching and then taught high school science in New York State and Miami, Fla. She earned her Ph.D in curriculum and instruction from the University of Maryland College Park.