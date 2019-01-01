About Carolyn Parker
Carolyn Parker, Ph.D., is director of the Master of Arts in Teaching Program in the School of Education at American University. Parker earned her bachelor's degree in biology from Binghamton University. She began her career as a science educator as a Peace Corps volunteer in Guatemala. Upon her return to the United States, she earned an M.A. in science teaching and then taught high school science in New York State and Miami, Fla. She earned her Ph.D in curriculum and instruction from the University of Maryland College Park.