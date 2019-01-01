My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Carrie Hall

Carrie Hall

Guest Writer
Leader, EY's Family Business Center of Excellence in the Americas

About Carrie Hall

Carrie Hall leads and coordinates EY's (Ernst & Young's) Family Business Center of Excellence in the Americas. In this role, she advises on succession planning and growth strategies, and oversees the provision of services to family-owned businesses across the region. Throughout her 25-year career with EY, Hall has audited and advised numerous family-owned businesses, as well as provided assurance and support for mergers and acquisitions and debt and equity transactions for major international and U.S. companies. She is a qualified U.S. certified public accountant.