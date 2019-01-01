About Carrie Hall

Carrie Hall leads and coordinates EY's (Ernst & Young's) Family Business Center of Excellence in the Americas. In this role, she advises on succession planning and growth strategies, and oversees the provision of services to family-owned businesses across the region. Throughout her 25-year career with EY, Hall has audited and advised numerous family-owned businesses, as well as provided assurance and support for mergers and acquisitions and debt and equity transactions for major international and U.S. companies. She is a qualified U.S. certified public accountant.