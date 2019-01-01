Casey Rowland currently serves as the senior marketing director for Bluehost, an Endurance International Group Company and top-rated web host by WordPress.org. He is a strategic and creative marketing leader with over ten years of marketing experience working with small to enterprise-sized businesses. Rowland holds a master’s of business degree from the University of Utah.
