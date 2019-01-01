About Cassandra Frangos

Cassandra Frangos, EdD, joined Spencer Stuart’s Leadership Advisory Services team in 2018, where she focuses on collaborating with Fortune 500 leadership teams on executive assessments, succession planning, leadership development and top team effectiveness. Previously, she led Cisco’s Global Executive Talent practice where she played an integral role in the 2015 succession planning for Cisco’s CEO, and conducted the research for Crack the C-Suite Code.