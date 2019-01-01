My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cecil Magpuri

Cecil Magpuri

Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Falcon

About Cecil Magpuri

Cecil Magpuri is founder and chief creative officer of Falcon's Creative Group, an Orlando-based creative services firm specializing in the design and production of themed experiences. Magpuri, former creative director at Universal Studios Orlando, has conceived master planning for a variety of clients and projects, including Disney, OCT Ecopark, IMG Worlds of Adventure, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and University Studios. He has led multiple Thea and VES award-winning ventures such as Curse of Darkastle, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Dragon's Treasure.



 
 
 

 

 

 

has recruited renowned visual effects artists, including the Oscar-winning digital effects and VFX supervisor and producer for Titanic, Interview with A Vampire and Avatar, as well as the co-visual effects supervisor for Jurassic World. Together, the team members have created some of the world's most creative and unique multimedia for themed attractions. 