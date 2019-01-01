My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cecilia Harvey

Cecilia Harvey

Contributor
Founder & Chair of Tech Women Today

About Cecilia Harvey

Cecilia is the founder and chair of, Tech Women Today, the global platform which showcases women in technology and serves a resource for non technical female entrepreneurs seeking grow and scale their businesses by leveraging technology.

With over 20 years in Financial Services, and one of the small number of women in leadership in financial technology, Cecilia is an advocate for not only women in technology, but also for women aspiring to leadership anywhere. Cecilia is also a contributing writer for Fairy God Boss, Thrive Global and and other publications focused on female empowerment.

Graduating from the prestigious Wellesley College, which counts Hillary Clinton as one of its alumnae, Cecilia was led to a banking career by a chance careers day visit to Wall Street that her friend persuaded her to join. Once there, Cecilia was captivated by the energy and knew a career in finance was for her.

20 years later, she is now a tech start-up founder, a senior women working in technology, and a champion of diversity in technology. Her previous roles include being the COO of Citigroup Markets and Securities Services Technology, and positions with Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital and IBM Consulting. 

Cecilia is also the founder of Ladies Who Launch Global, a organization focused on inspiring and connecting female entrepreneurs and the creator of The Academy, an intensive leadership development program. 