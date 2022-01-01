Signing out of account, Standby...
Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Latest
McDonald's CEO Apologizes After Saying Parents of Fatally Shot Chicago Children 'Failed Those Kids'
Controversy has risen out of a text message McDonald's CEO sent to the mayor of Chicago after two children were shot and killed in two separate incidents earlier this year.
Travis Scott Vows to Help Families of Dead Victims as Astroworld Catastrophe as Lawsuits Loom
Popular rapper Travis Scott has vowed to help the families of the victims who lost their lives at a recent festival he headlined in his home state of Texas over the weekend.
17-Year-Old High School Basketball Player Mikey Williams Signs Historic Deal With Puma
Williams, a combo guard, has been ranked as the 11th-best prospect in his high school class by ESPN.
With a Valuation of $725 Million, LeBron James' SpringHill Company Gains Major Investors
The business portfolio of Los Angles Lakers basketball player, LeBron James keeps expanding.