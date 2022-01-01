Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton

Latest

News and Trends

McDonald's CEO Apologizes After Saying Parents of Fatally Shot Chicago Children 'Failed Those Kids'

Controversy has risen out of a text message McDonald's CEO sent to the mayor of Chicago after two children were shot and killed in two separate incidents earlier this year.

Continue Reading
News and Trends

Travis Scott Vows to Help Families of Dead Victims as Astroworld Catastrophe as Lawsuits Loom

Popular rapper Travis Scott has vowed to help the families of the victims who lost their lives at a recent festival he headlined in his home state of Texas over the weekend.

Continue Reading
News and Trends

17-Year-Old High School Basketball Player Mikey Williams Signs Historic Deal With Puma

Williams, a combo guard, has been ranked as the 11th-best prospect in his high school class by ESPN.

Continue Reading
News and Trends

With a Valuation of $725 Million, LeBron James' SpringHill Company Gains Major Investors

The business portfolio of Los Angles Lakers basketball player, LeBron James keeps expanding.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like