CEOwise is a platform created by Dan Newman that inspires and motivates entrepreneurs. Dan interviews leading entrepreneurs and finds out what the secret to their success is. After running his design agency Druff Interactive for over 15 years he realised he should have been in a different place with his business after so many years. Determined to become a better entrepreneur Dan is on a mission to learn from the best in the business. CEOwise documents his journey of learning.
