Chad Barr & Alan Weiss

Hidden Among the Chaos and Hype, There are Secrets to Success on the Web

Using the unmatched reach of the web, entrepreneurs are empowered to take a more tactical, brand-driven approach to attracting new clients and reinforcing the relationships with their current clientele--quickly raising the bar to produce better results for their brand and their business.

Starting with their website, Weiss and Barr reveal five critical areas that can be immediately enhanced to emphasize creditability and instantly build trust among visitors. Entrepreneurs also discover how to outfit their site with new tools, products and offerings that pull visitors in, keep them captivated, and compel them to keep coming back. Weiss and Barr then coach thought leaders in capitalizing on today’s social web, delivering a strategic plan to uncovering opportunity in online communities, social networks, and other popular platforms--allowing them to showcase their greatest business draw: their expertise. Entrepreneurs also learn which components are critical to their success as a thought leader, gaining valuable insight into trending technologies like mobile devices to help them in determining which avenues are of the greatest gain.

Offering support such as assessments, real-life examples, screen shots, and access to free downloads, tutorials, and more, Weiss and Barr deliver a comprehensive plan to help entrepreneurs enhance their online efforts and strategically elevate their brand, and ultimately, their business.