About Chad A. Leat

Chad A. Leat is a retired Vice Chairman of Global Banking at Citigroup who has nearly 30 years of markets and banking experience on Wall Street and is an acknowledged leader and innovator in corporate credit and M&A finance. Leat has completed some of the largest acquisition financings and built numerous profitable businesses at Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and their predecessor companies. He retired from Citigroup in 2013.