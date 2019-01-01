About Chad Storlie

Chad Storlie is the Founder of The College Pick. The College Pick is dedicated to help current and prospective college students, their families, and employers discover educational institutions that deliver the best educational outcomes in terms of high graduation rates, low student debt levels, and high rates of post-graduation employment. Chad is the author two books, over 120 print and online articles, and has been published in over 80 distinct publications. Chad is a 10+ year adjunct Professor of Marketing at Creighton University. Chad is a retired US Army Officer and an Iraq combat veteran.