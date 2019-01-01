My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Chai Hoang

Chai Hoang

Guest Writer
Senior Associates at BDO USA's Tax Services

About Chai Hoang

Chai Hoang is a senior associate with BDO’s R&D Tax Services practice for the Northeast U.S. region. She helps clients identify R&D opportunities across a variety of industries, including manufacturing, consumer products, financial services, technology and software. She can be reached at choang@bdo.com.

Tom De La Torre is a senior associate with BDO’s Specialized Tax Services practice, and is based out of the San Francisco and Los Angeles offices. De La Torre assists companies across a variety of industries, including software, manufacturing, consumer products and more with tax credit claims and other tax incentives. He can be reached at tdelatorre@bdo.com.