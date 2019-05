About Chaitanya Ramalingegowda

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda is an entrepreneur and investor, and a Co-founder of Wakefit.co, a sleep solutions company. Chaitanya is a mentor at Neotec Hub, the startup accelerator by the Ambuja Neotia group. He has consulted with Fortune 100 companies in the US, Canada, and Europe, and is an MBA from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.