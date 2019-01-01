Chander Agarwal is the Managing Director of TCI EXPRESS LIMITED, India’s leading time-definite express distributor. In this role, Chander is responsible for the planning and growth of the company, staying deeply involved in the company’s strategic and financial decisions. He has helped guide TCIEXPRESS into becoming India’s leading and fastest growing express company, and has been instrumental in establishing the TCI group’s global footprint in international markets like Brazil, Indonesia, and countries in Africa.

Chander, widely acknowledged by shareholders as a visionary and prudent business head, graduated from Bryant University, Rhode Island, USA in 2001, and is the holder of a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He specialized in Management, Economics, and Political Science as part of this course, and began his career working with Transfreight USA, a 3rd-party logistics provider. Working with this company, which specialized in lean logistics and primarily served Toyota Motor Vehicles, in 2001 and 2002, Chander gained an in-depth understanding and knowledge of the logistics business. He leveraged this knowhow as well as a flair for leadership to steer TCIEXPRESS into becoming a company with a valuation of nearly INR 3,000 crore by the end of FY2018.