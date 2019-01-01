By Charlene Davis, The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

Grab Your Share of Senior Care

The senior population is multiplying by the millions. In fact, during the next 25 years, the senior population in America is expected to double, creating an ever-growing need for quality senior services–and compassionate entrepreneurs like you!

Arming you to earn your share of this ever-expanding industry, the experts at Entrepreneur detail what it takes to start six of the most in-demand senior services–adult day-care, relocation service, home-care, transportation service, concierge, and travel service.

Learn how to:

Discover your specialty and choose the right opportunity for you

Develop a winning business plan

Design your business to suit your customers’ demographics and needs

Set policies, procedures, and prices

Equip your business with the proper tools, licenses, and certifications

Create a support staff that will help you succeed

Build your presence online and offline with effective, low-cost marketing tactics

Plus, gain priceless insight and advice, an updated resource list, and tips from practicing senior care professionals.

A record number of seniors are seeking your help–start your senior services business today.

