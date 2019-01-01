Charlene Davis and Entrepreneur Press

Got An Eye for Fashion? Be a Stylish Success!

Are you a fashionista? Do you love working with people? Do you dream of owning and running your own business? Take a chance and start a clothing business--all you need to get up and running is your dream and this guide.

Whether you're interested in selling today's hottest fashions or you'd rather start a specialty boutique, such as a children's store, bridal shop, vintage store, consignment shop or something of your own invention, this book helps you make it big. It gives you the inside scoop on starting a clothing store, including:

How to spot trends and take advantage of them before your competitors do

Valuable money-saving tips for the startup process

Whether to purchase a franchise or existing business or start your dream store from scratch

How to find, hire and train the best employees

How to skyrocket your earnings by branding your clothes with your own private label

The pros and cons of having an on-staff personal shopper

And more!

If you know how to dress for success, let Entrepreneur help you turn your fashion sense into a clothing empire.

Entrepreneur Press is a leading small to midsized business trade publisher, provides aspiring, emerging, and growing entrepreneurs with actionable solutions to every business challenge--ultimately, leading them from business idea to business success.

Entrepreneur Press is a leading small to midsized business trade publisher, provides aspiring, emerging, and growing entrepreneurs wit