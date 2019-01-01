Charlene Davis and Entrepreneur Press

Got An Eye for Fashion? Be a Stylish Success!
Are you a fashionista? Do you love working with people? Do you dream of owning and running your own business? Take a chance and start a clothing business--all you need to get up and running is your dream and this guide.
Whether you're interested in selling today's hottest fashions or you'd rather start a specialty boutique, such as a children's store, bridal shop, vintage store, consignment shop or something of your own invention, this book helps you make it big. It gives you the inside scoop on starting a clothing store, including:
- How to spot trends and take advantage of them before your competitors do
- Valuable money-saving tips for the startup process
- Whether to purchase a franchise or existing business or start your dream store from scratch
- How to find, hire and train the best employees
- How to skyrocket your earnings by branding your clothes with your own private label
- The pros and cons of having an on-staff personal shopper
- And more!
If you know how to dress for success, let Entrepreneur help you turn your fashion sense into a clothing empire.
Entrepreneur Press is a leading small to midsized business trade publisher, provides aspiring, emerging, and growing entrepreneurs with actionable solutions to every business challenge--ultimately, leading them from business idea to business success.
