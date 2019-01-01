My Queue

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD

Guest Writer
Author, Speaker, Entrepreneurship/Motivational Coach, Personal Branding Mentor, Higher Ed. Executive
Entrepreneur | Ask an Expert
Charlene Walters is an executive and Business and Branding mentor who developed and leads a Digital Entrepreneurship MBA program. She enjoys combining her knowledge and love of Marketing and Branding with her passion for innovation and desire to help others succeed. Her biggest fulfillment comes from working one on one with entrepreneurs to hone their personal brands and further their business strategies. Charlene is also the author of Own Your Other a memoir about overcoming tragedy/loss and moving forward in life based on her own personal experience. As part of that, she serves as a motivational speaker and coach and to others.


60-minute session

$225

Take a deep dive to learn big picture strategies and precision planning to help you achieve your goals.

30-minute session

$125

A power-packed conversation aimed at getting you efficient and effective solutions.

About Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD

Charlene Walters is an executive and Business and Branding mentor who developed and leads a Digital Entrepreneurship MBA program. She enjoys combining her knowledge and love of Marketing/Branding with her passion for innovation and desire to help others succeed. Her biggest fulfillment comes from working one on one with entrepreneurs to hone their personal brands and further their business strategies. Charlene is also the author of Own Your Other a memoir about overcoming tragedy/loss and moving forward in life based on her own personal experience. As part of that, she serves as a motivational speaker and coach and to others.

Charlene also specializes in content creation, thought leadership development and video/script/curriculum development. She has created and taught numerous Business/Marketing courses and workshops, and has also held a variety of Sales, Management and Marketing roles at startups and larger corporations.

Charlene completed a BA in English at The University of Connecticut, an MBA/Management at St. Thomas University, and a PhD in Business Administration/Marketing at Northcentral University. Her doctoral research involved Consumer Internet Behavior and analyzing why consumers choose to make purchases on one site versus another.

Charlene currently lives in Charlotte, North Carolina and is a writer, entrepreneur, life enthusiast and mother of two.

Areas of Expertise

Personal Branding
Entrepreneurship
Motivational Coaching
Business Strategy
Curriculum/Content Development
Writing
Brand Positioning/Development
Work-Life Integration
Goal Setting/Attainment
Business Growth/Planning
Location United States Charlotte, North Carolina