Charles Clinton

Charles is the CEO of EquityMultiple, a real estate investment platform that connects accredited investors to pre-vetted opportunities from experienced commercial real estate companies. EquityMultiple makes it easy for investors to build a diversified portfolio of real estate investments, accessing a range of debt and equity opportunities in markets across the country. Prior to EquityMultiple, Charles was a real estate attorney with Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett, where he worked on major transactions for private equity clients, primarily Blackstone and KKR. Charles received his JD from Berkeley Law and BA from Amherst College.