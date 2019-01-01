Charles Michael Yim is a three-time entrepreneur from Silicon Valley that is passionate about inventing and building innovative products that consistently delight customers. He is best known for appearing on ABC's Shark Tank, when he convinced all five judges to invest $1 million into Breathometer. As founder and CEO of Breathometer, Yim is responsible for overall direction and product strategy.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.