Charlie Nooney is chairman and CEO of MobiTV, Inc. Nooney drives corporate strategy to grow distribution, drive adoption and strengthen relationships with MobiTV’s carrier, content and OEM partners. Prior to MobiTV, Nooney held a number of executive positions including 15 years with Disney/ABC Cable networks as executive vice president of affiliate sales and marketing.
