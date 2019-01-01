My Queue

Chelsea Berler

Chelsea Berler

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Author and CEO of Solamar

About Chelsea Berler

Chelsea Berler, author of The Curious One, is the CEO of Solamar a boutique marketing agency in Birmingham, Ala. She is a champion for people who are driven to bring their talent and greatness into the world on their own terms.

 