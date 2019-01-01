Cheryl Kimball and Entrepreneur Press

Have Your Coffee Cake and Earnings, Too!
Do you dream of escaping the rat race by becoming the proprietor of your own bed and breakfast inn? The lure of leaving the 9-to5 grind behind to live, work and play in a beautiful home nestled in a resort setting is a powerful one.When you can spend your days puttering about in the kitchen or garden, meeting new people, entertaining guests in a lavish and enviable setting, and collect and income while you're at it, who wouldn't leap at the chance?
This guide, based on the experiences of scores of successful B&B operators, will tell you everything you need to know to make that dream a reality in an industry that has experienced 15% growth over the last five years. We give you the nitty-gritty, hands-on tasks, tips and tricks to successful B&B innkeeping. Secrets such as:
- Finding the right location
- Buying property
- Licensing
- Setting pricing policies
- Promoting the business
- Hiring good people
- Using the internet for marketing
Whether you have a spare bedroom or are looking for a small inn, this guide can help you earn a comfortable income by welcoming a steady stream of new friends into your home.