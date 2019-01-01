Cheryl Kimball and Entrepreneur Press

Turn Your Creativity into a Fulfilling Career

Do you have an eye for complementary colors and patterns? Are you known for your creative ideas or your unique way of taking something ordinary and turning it into something extraordinary?

Your artistic eye and resourcefulness may be the perfect foundation for a very lucrative career in gift baskets!

A booming market, gift baskets are the most convenient yet thoughtful way for busy corporations to thank clients, for on-the-go families to send holiday wishes, or for real estate agents welcoming new homeowners -the occasions are endless. This hands-on guide takes you step by step into the trendy world of specialty gifts and shows you how to establish and launch your own full- and part-time gift basket business right from your home. Plus, Entrepreneur has scoured the field to interview experts who provide from-the-trenches examples, advice and tips to help you avoid common mistakes and get on your way to success!

Learn how to: