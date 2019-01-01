My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

China Gorman

China Gorman

CEO of Great Place to Work

About China Gorman

China Gorman is CEO of Great Place to Work®, the research and consulting firm behind best workplaces lists in some 50 countries. China has 30 years’ experience in strategic business leadership roles within HR professional services organizations and has firmly established herself as a sought-after speaker, writer and thought leader within the human resources domain. Prior to joining Great Place to Work®, China became well-known for her tenure as Chief Operating Officer and interim CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).