About China Gorman

China Gorman is CEO of Great Place to Work®, the research and consulting firm behind best workplaces lists in some 50 countries. China has 30 years’ experience in strategic business leadership roles within HR professional services organizations and has firmly established herself as a sought-after speaker, writer and thought leader within the human resources domain. Prior to joining Great Place to Work®, China became well-known for her tenure as Chief Operating Officer and interim CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).