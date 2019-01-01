My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Chirag Nanavati

Chirag Nanavati

Executive Director – Asset Vantage

About Chirag Nanavati

Chirag joined Asset Vantage to lead its technology build out and commercialization program in 2011. In his role, he oversees the operations including global product management, marketing and technology functions. Today as the Executive Director of Asset Vantage, he is responsible for leading the penetration and adoption of the Asset Vantage platform across the India and the United States markets.