About Chirag Shah

Chirag Shah, is a serial entrepreneur and has been in the industry for over a decade. An alumnus of the University of Denver, he is a passionate innovator and started his career in the business of wireless infrastructure products and then moved to Mobile Value Added Services. A couple of years ago when Chirag took up running, he couldn’t help but notice, buckets of mucky water and a rag that were being used to ‘clean’ cars. Being an auto enthusiast and a stickler for cleanliness, he wanted to get past this issue and came up with an alternative to the traditional car wash. And that’s how Refreshed started in 2016.