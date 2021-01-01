Signing out of account, Standby...
Choncé Maddox
Latest
The 5 Habits that can Change Your Life
Having habits and routines are essential aspects of our everyday lives. Whether you want to meet a goal, be more productive, or live a more balanced life, habits are those...
Scheduling Self Care When Working From Home
Even though many people have already been working from home since before the pandemic began, these past two years have increased the need for remote and flexible work. Gallup’s May...
Scheduling Kids Activities as a Working Parent
Being a working parent can make your life extremely busy by itself. That’s not even including scheduling kid’s activities in as well. With students back in school and fun activities...
Moving? Make it Easier With an Online Calendar
Moving to a new city can be equal parts exciting and nerve-wracking. It can also be a logistical nightmare if you’re not prepared for the challenge. T...