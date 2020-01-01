Chris Barnes is the founder of Broadway Interiors. Established in 1999, Broadway Interiors specialize in unique solutions across F&B/hospitality, office, government, leisure and residential sectors.

The creative brain behind Broadway’s success, Chris’ company was rewarded with the “Boutique Design Firm of the Year” title at the 2019 Design Middle East Awards, cementing Chris as one of the most influential design professionals in the Middle East. Shortlisted year on year as “Interior Designer of the Year” in all awards across the region, he boasts a portfolio of diverse, award winning, original projects. In 2019, his design of Crank Fitness Studio, received high acclaim across the industry winning “Best Use of Lighting” at the prestigious CID Awards and “Best Retail Interior Design” at the International Property Awards in London.

He continues to make an impact on the F&B sector, refurbishing five restaurants for Le Meridien Hotel and Conference Centre with Bebemos and Beef Bistro already listed in the top 20 restaurants in Dubai on TripAdvisor. His latest designs of the multi-award winning brands of LSB and Asia Asia for industry leaders Solutions Leisure were recently launched in Kazan, Russia, and his Black Tap craft burger restaurant designs are now present in six countries across the GCC and Europe with the flagship store due to open in Dubai Mall.

His commercial portfolio lists high profile public projects such as the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Centre, DEWA Academy, and government projects in Saudi Arabia. His modernization of the non-profit British Business Group Office, Dubai was his first corporate social responsibility initiative and was recognized by being shortlisted for Sustainable Project of the Year at award ceremonies. With a passion for functional, contemporary styling, and a keen eye for detail, his designs are synonymous for their innovative and sustainable qualities, and he continues to be a driving force in the region.