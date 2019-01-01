My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Chris Carfi

Chris Carfi

Guest Writer
Director of content marketing, GoDaddy

About Chris Carfi

Chris Carfi is director of content marketing and "WordPress Evangelist" at GoDaddy. A veteran of both startups and the enterprise, Carfi has a deep track record in developing customer community and evangelist programs for brands such as Adobe, H&R Block and Aruba Networks. He's held executive positions at Ant’s Eye View and Edelman Digital, and was co-founder and CEO at Cerado. 