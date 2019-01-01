Chris Carfi is director of content marketing and "WordPress Evangelist" at GoDaddy. A veteran of both startups and the enterprise, Carfi has a deep track record in developing customer community and evangelist programs for brands such as Adobe, H&R Block and Aruba Networks. He's held executive positions at Ant’s Eye View and Edelman Digital, and was co-founder and CEO at Cerado.
