S. Chris Edmonds is the founder and CEO of the Purposeful Culture Group and a senior consultant with @KenBlanchard. He is a speaker and executive consultant. Edmonds has written six books and two ChangeThis manifestos. His latest book, The Culture Engine, aims to help leaders create workplace inspiration with an organizational constitution. Join Edmonds for his Culture Leadership Roundtable, a one-morning-a-month series from March to September, in Denver, Colorado.