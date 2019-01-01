Chris Farrell is the CEO and founder of San Francisco-based Tallie. He founded Tallie in 2008 after spending 15 years in finance and accounting. Prior to Tallie, Farrell was chief financial officer of Occam Networks, corporate controller of C-Cube Microsystems and held various positions at Arthur Andersen LLC. He received his MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and earned his CPA license in California.
