Domo President Chris Harrington has more than 25 years in sales leadership. While serving as Omniture’s president of worldwide sales and client services, he drove annual recurring revenue from $4 million to more than $500 million in just seven years, and was responsible for all customer-facing and revenue-generating activities throughout the company. Following Omniture's 2009 acquisition by Adobe for $1.8 billion, he led all enterprise sales for the Americas where he had $890 million in responsibility.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.