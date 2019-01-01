About Chris Harrington

Domo President Chris Harrington has more than 25 years in sales leadership. While serving as Omniture’s president of worldwide sales and client services, he drove annual recurring revenue from $4 million to more than $500 million in just seven years, and was responsible for all customer-facing and revenue-generating activities throughout the company. Following Omniture's 2009 acquisition by Adobe for $1.8 billion, he led all enterprise sales for the Americas where he had $890 million in responsibility.