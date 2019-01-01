My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Chris Harrington

Chris Harrington

Guest Writer
President of Domo

About Chris Harrington

Domo President Chris Harrington has more than 25 years in sales leadership. While serving as Omniture’s president of worldwide sales and client services, he drove annual recurring revenue from $4 million to more than $500 million in just seven years, and was responsible for all customer-facing and revenue-generating activities throughout the company. Following Omniture's 2009 acquisition by Adobe for $1.8 billion, he led all enterprise sales for the Americas where he had $890 million in responsibility.