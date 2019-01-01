Chris Herbert and Christian Smith are the co-founders of Phone Halo, based in Santa Barbara, Calif. Their product, TrackR, provides a solution for the time-consuming task of finding misplaced and lost items, including keys, wallets and bikes.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Chris Herbert and Christian Smith are the co-founders of Phone Halo, based in Santa Barbara, Calif. Their product, TrackR, provides a solution for the time-consuming task of finding misplaced and lost items, including keys, wallets and bikes.