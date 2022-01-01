Signing out of account, Standby...
Chris Impey
Latest
Have we made an object that could travel 1% the speed of light?
The fastest things ever made by humans are spacecraft, and the fastest spacecraft reached 330,000 mph – only 0.05% the speed of light. But there are ways to go faster.
The most powerful space telescope ever built will look back in time to the Dark Ages of the universe
The James Webb Space Telescope is set to launch into orbit in December, 2021. Its mission is to search for the first light to ever shine in the universe.